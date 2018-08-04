Higuain: Milan wanted me more than Chelsea

New AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has claimed that he signed for the Rossoneri rather than Chelsea because they wanted him more than the Blues.

Higuain admitted that new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, who was his boss at Napoli, wanted him to move to West London. However, he has claimed that nobody else at the club showed interest in him.

Ultimately, the Argentine striker signed for Milan on a one-year loan with an option to buy at the end of it, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus.

“The esteem in which I hold Sarri isn’t new,” said the 30-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

“But the only person who wanted me there was him. Everyone wanted me here.

“The motivation and conviction they showed at Milan was fundamental.”

New Milan sporting director Leonardo has showered praise on his club’s new signing, implicitly revealing that he is one of the former Real Madrid frontman’s admirers at his new club.

“All top teams aim for top players,” he said.

“Having an attacker like Higuain at Milan takes us to another level.”