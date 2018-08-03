Florenzi signs new five-year deal at Roma

Roma stalwart Alessandro Florenzi has committed himself to a new five-year contract with the Serie A outfit, ending speculation of his potential exit.

The 27-year-old was born in Rome and has been at his hometown club throughout his career. He broke into the Giallorossi’s first team in 2012 and has since racked up 224 appearances for the Italian side across all competitions, also scoring 25 goals and providing 29 assists.

“Today is definitely a happy day for me. It’s an important day, too – I am very proud, very pleased to be able to continue to wear this shirt and represent this city,” Florenzi told a news conference.

“I want to be, above all, an example for the players that we have, now and in the future.

“You have to weigh everything up. Here it is not just about the money for me. There is the pride, there is the passion and the emotion of representing this club and wearing this shirt. Staying here was always the aim for me.”

Roma sporting director Monchi added: “I am very pleased with Alessandro’s decision, both of us have always been keen to continue this beautiful story together.

“For us, Alessandro is not just an important player – but one of our leaders.”