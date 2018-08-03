Higuain joins Milan as Bonucci returns to Juve

AC Milan have pulled off a big move in the transfer market by signing experienced striker Gonzalo Higuain on a one-year loan with the option to buy.

Juventus agreed to send the 30-year-old striker on loan to Serie A rivals Milan after recognising that he would be surplus to requirements following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri confirmed the details of the deal on their official website, stating that Milan will pay an initial £16.3million for the loan and then have the option to make the move permanent for another £32.6m.

The Rossoneri described the Argentine’s arrival as an “important piece of the new era of the club”.

Higuain enjoyed another successful campaign with Juve last season and scored 16 goals in 35 Serie A games, while providing seven assists.

Meanwhile, Juventus will also be reuniting with centre-back Leonardo Bonucci. The veteran defender will return to Turin as part of the deal that sees Higuain leave. Bonucci has signed a five-year contract with the reigning Serie A champions.

Also included in the transfer activity between the two clubs is defender Mattia Caldara. He will join Milan in a transfer worth £31.2m.