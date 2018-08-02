Allegri confirms Bonucci swap for Higuain-Caldara

The swap deal involving Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci for Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara is happening, according to Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Reports in the last 24 hours claimed that Bonucci and Higuain had arrived in Turin and Milan respectively to undergo medicals ahead of their proposed moves.

The Italy international is set to return to the Bianconeri just one season after his shock transfer to the Rossoneri, where he struggled to reproduce his best form.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s big-money switch from Real Madrid has resulted in the Argentina international being deemed surplus to requirements at the Juventus Stadium.

Caldara will depart Juve without making a single appearance for the first team, with the 24-year-old centre-back having remained on loan at former employers Atalanta following his acquisition in January.

“Leonardo is back after one year. He is an important player. In six months he has not changed at all,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italy.

“Caldara is younger and along with [Alessio] Romagnoli and [Daniele] Rugani is part of the best defending trio in Italy. I am sorry but the circumstances forced us to let him go.

“As for Higuain, I thank him for these two seasons during which he gave his best. Milan have signed a great striker, for sure.”