Berti: Vidal would put Inter on Juve’s level

Inter Milan would be on par with Serie A champions Juventus if they can sign Arturo Vidal from FC Bayern Munchen, according to Nerazzurri legend Nicola Berti.

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti has already bolstered his midfield with the signing of Radja Nainggolan from Roma, but Vidal has now also been linked with a move to the San Siro, and Berti is excited by the prospect.

“Vidal at Inter would be super,” Berti, who made 305 appearances for Inter between 1988 and 1998, told La Tercera. “If we sign him, I will be very excited.

“I like him very much as a player. He likes to score, to get around the pitch. He is a player who gives a lot, who fights each ball. I hope it is true that he is signing.

“He will contribute a lot, as a player and as a leader. With Vidal, we will be at the same level as Juventus. I assure you. We are going to fight the Scudetto and I hope that we also play a good role in the Champions League.”

Vidal played for Juve between 2011 and 2015. During that time the Chile international helped the Bianconeri win four consecutive Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia.