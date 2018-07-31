Milinkovic-Savic: Of course I’m staying

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has pledged his continued loyalty to the Serie A outfit amid reported interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs.

The Serbia international is rumoured to have attracted the attention of Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid after impressing for his country at the 2018 World Cup.

Milinkovic-Savic fuelled speculation over a potential exit when he failed to show up for pre-season training on Monday, having been given extra time off after his exploits in Russia.

But Biancocelesti fans breathed a sigh of relief as the 23-year-old arrived at the Clinica Paideia on Tuesday, with his agent blaming a missed flight from Belgrade for the delay.

When asked by supporters outside the medical centre whether he would remain at the Stadio Olimpico, Milinkovic-Savic replied: “Of course I’m staying, do you not see that I’m here?”

The Vojvodina youth product registered 12 goals and three assists in 35 league appearances for Simone Inzaghi’s side last season as they finished fifth in the final standings to narrowly miss out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League.