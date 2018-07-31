Chiellini didn’t think Ronaldo move would happen

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini admits he didn’t think it was possible for the Serie A champions to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

CLICK HERE for the latest Serie A news

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Ronaldo completed his €112million move from the Spanish giants earlier this month and attended his first Juventus training session on Monday.

Chiellini is delighted to have the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in Turin and believes he will help the Bianconeri reach their lofty targets in the upcoming campaign.

“[The first time I heard about Ronaldo], I said to my friends, ‘Nah, it’s impossible,'” Chiellini told ESPN. “After one day, [I thought] maybe it is possible.

“With our manager, with our director … it’s a reality. Juventus is growing … year after year, and we need a champion like Cristiano.

“We are excited, we are ready to work with him; all the parts of the club, the players, the marketing manager, the director, are ready to improve with Cristiano and we hope he can help us to achieve our target.”