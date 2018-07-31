Serie A |

Chiellini didn’t think Ronaldo move would happen

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini admits he didn’t think it was possible for the Serie A champions to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

CLICK HERE for the latest Serie A news

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Ronaldo completed his €112million move from the Spanish giants earlier this month and attended his first Juventus training session on Monday.

Chiellini is delighted to have the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in Turin and believes he will help the Bianconeri reach their lofty targets in the upcoming campaign.

“[The first time I heard about Ronaldo], I said to my friends, ‘Nah, it’s impossible,'” Chiellini told ESPN. “After one day, [I thought] maybe it is possible.

“With our manager, with our director … it’s a reality. Juventus is growing … year after year, and we need a champion like Cristiano.

“We are excited, we are ready to work with him; all the parts of the club, the players, the marketing manager, the director, are ready to improve with Cristiano and we hope he can help us to achieve our target.”

Comments