Spalletti: Inter lacking spare parts

Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti feels he is still a few “spare parts” short of completing his squad for an assault on the Serie A title in 2018/19.

The Nerazzurri will participate in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years after Spalletti guided them to a fourth-placed finish in his first season at the helm.

The Italian has seen his squad swell with the additions of Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Stefan de Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Matteo Politano during the current transfer window.

But Spalletti, whose side finished 23 points adrift of perennial champions Juventus last term, admits to being light on numbers in pre-season and is targeting another goalkeeper and striker, while Sime Vrsaljko appears to be closing in on a move to Inter from Atletico Madrid.

“Transfers? We don’t have many spare parts right now,” he said. “I’d like to make it known that we’ve played a lot with the same players, without those who are injured and have been with their national teams.

“It’s the speed in implementing quality that makes the difference. Vrsaljko? There are no problems, the club have a plan in mind and we have to wait.

“It seems clear to me that the market isn’t over yet. Whoever finishes top of our league has two teams for when you go to play in the cups, which take away your energy, or after two or three days, when you have to change six players.

“Then there are injuries. We need another goalkeeper, Icardi’s deputy… That’s how it goes, so we’re working towards it and we’re close to completing our squad.”