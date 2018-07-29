Allegri: Ronaldo euphoria must be toned down

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has warned that despite the euphoria surrounding the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, the club is in for a tough season.

After seven Serie A titles in a row, Juve will have the help of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo as they look to secure an eighth. Even though he is pleased to have the Portuguese superstar on board, Allegri is wary of overconfidence.

“Cristiano has lots of international experience and he will help us a lot, but we have to be careful,” the coach told reporters. “There is too much euphoria around us, and it’s not good.

“This year will be more difficult than others. Opponents will be more aggressive because we have won many games and now we have an excellent player like him.”

Allegri claimed that the signing of Ronaldo is likely to provide opponents with “more motivation”. However, he added: “With Ronaldo, I spoke about how happy and enthusiastic I am about him coming here. There will be time to speak about football.”

Napoli finished just four points behind Juve last season, and with Ronaldo’s old boss, Carlo Ancelotti, now in charge of the Partenopei, 2018/19 promises to be an intriguing season.