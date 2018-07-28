Fabian Ruiz: Ronaldo makes me happy to be in Serie A

New Napoli signing Fabian Ruiz has revealed that the prospect of lining up against Cristiano Ronaldo has made him excited to play in Serie A.

Like Ronaldo, Ruiz has moved to Italy from La Liga, where he played for Real Betis prior to securing a move to the Partenopei for a fee reportedly in the region of 30 million Euros.

Speaking to La Repubblica, the 22-year-old midfielder has talked up the importance for Serie A of Ronaldo’s move to his new rivals, Juventus, from Real Madrid.

“Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus is one more reason to make me happy with the choice I made,” Ruiz said.

“Napoli is a great team and I will have the opportunity to play in a championship that is growing even more for prestige, one season after another.”

“I have always appreciated the Serie A, I know that the average level is high quality and the competition is very hard. CR7 is the best in the world with Messi and left Real to move to Juventus; I do not think there is a need to add anything else.”

Napoli finished four points behind champions Juventus in the league last season, but with Ronaldo’s former boss, Carlo Ancelotti, having taken over as coach from Maurizio Sarri, they will be hoping to make the next step and dethrone the Old Lady.