Marotta: No offers received for Juve’s Higuain

There have been no ‘concrete’ offers for highly-rated Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to club CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

Both Chelsea and AC Milan have shown interest in the Argentine’s services. Higuain could reunite with his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, or move to Milan in a deal that could see Leonardo Bonucci return to the Old Lady.

Marotta has admitted that Juventus may need to off-load some forwards after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, but added that there has been no formal offers tabled.

“I won’t deny that with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo we’ve got a quality attacking department that’s a bit crowded,” Marotta told Sky Italia.

“We’ll evaluate things with Higuain, but nothing concrete has arrived from Chelsea and Milan.”

Higuain joined Juve in July 2016 and has since racked up 105 appearances in all competitions and scored 55 goals while providing 12 assists.