Roma demand Messi as compensation for Malcom hijacking

Roma president James Pallotta claims Barcelona should compensate them with Lionel Messi after hijacking the transfer of Malcom.

Brazilian prospect Malcom was on the verge of joining Roma earlier this week, with French side Bordeaux even announcing the imminent move on social media.

However, Barcelona moved for the 21-year-old at the last minute and completed a 41million Euro deal.

The Serie A club’s American owner Pallotta is still seething over the collapse of the transfer and will take legal action over the affair.

“In terms of Barcelona, it looks like a pattern for them over the last few years of doing things that just should not be done at a club with the reputation that Barcelona intends to have,” Pallotta told Sirius XM.

“In fact, they apologised for their actions and how they went about things. I don’t accept the apology.

“The only way I’ll accept it is on either one of two conditions: one, they give the player to us. That’s obviously not going to happen.

“Two, maybe as a goodwill gesture at the very least they could send us Messi!

“I think in this case the player wanted to come to us. I think a lot of clubs were interested in him but did not want to bother him because maybe they did not think they had a shot at him in terms of the timing.”