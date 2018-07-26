Allegri pleased with Juve’s performance

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri was pleased with his side’s performance in their International Champions Cup win against FC Bayern Munchen.

CLICK HERE for the latest Serie A news

The clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA was the Bianconeri’s first pre-season friendly, and Allegri thought it went rather well for his team.

New Juve signing Andrea Favilli made an instant impact for the Serie A champions as he netted a first-half brace, which they were able to hold on to for a 2-0 win.

Fellow new recruit Emre Can also made the starting line-up and played on the left side of midfield.

“The boys did well. It was our first match and we did well considering the shape we were in,” Allegri told reporters after the match. “Quite a lot of young boys played and they showed they are at a high level.

“We are working a lot on the defensive side of things because, out of the attackers available, I only have a few young boys. Favilli did well, scoring two goals.”