Superhuman Ronaldo impresses at Juve medical

Juventus doctors have revealed new signing Cristiano Ronaldo is in incredible physical shape, almost defying his age.

The Portuguese megastar left the silverware-lined pastures of Real Madrid for Juventus this month and had to undergo a medical at the club, just like everyone else.

Well, needless to say, they were impressed with the 33-year-old, as The Independent reports:

“The medical found that Ronaldo has just seven percent body fat – which is around three per cent less than the average professional.

“His muscle mass meanwhile stands at 50 per cent, again higher than the average professional player, this time by around four per cent.

“And finally, the top sprint speed he recorded at the World Cup – 21.1 mph, a result he replicated during his medical – was quicker than any other player at the tournament.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's physical state has been compared to a 20 year old after his Juve medical.

Body fat: 7% (10-11% is avg w/pros)

Muscular mass: 50% (46% is avg w/pros)

Ran 33.98km in World Cup, fastest in the entire tournament — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) July 23, 2018

