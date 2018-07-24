Gattuso: I hope Bonucci can stay

Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso hopes to hold on to Leonardo Bonucci, despite the defender’s desire to move elsewhere during the current transfer window.

Bonucci joined the Rossoneri from Juventus in July 2017 and went on to make 51 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals.

The 31-year-old centre-back has been linked with both Juve and Paris Saint-Germain and now appears eager to head for the exit at Milan, but Gattuso remains hopeful of retaining his services.

“Future? I do not know,” Gattuso told reporters when asked about Bonucci ahead of the International Champions Cup clash with Manchester United in Los Angeles.

“I talked to him. Leo had a confrontation with me, but I’m not the club. He must talk to management, but as long as he wears the Milan shirt, I want to see the Bonucci of these first 12 days.

“A great professional, always the first to lead the group. I hope he can stay, he is a valuable player with a great mentality.

“When a player expresses a desire, the coach and those working in a group must do everything possible to persuade him to stay.

“We must think about the pros and cons. If the player asks explicitly [to leave], we need to tackle the subject.”