Serie A new boys Parma docked 5 points

Serie A new boys Parma will start the new campaign on minus five points after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) found forward Emanuele Calaio guilty of attempted match fixing.

The Crociati are set to compete in the Italian top flight for the first time since 2014/15, when they were declared bankrupt and had to reform in Serie D.

However, their return to Italy’s top flight is a controversial one; the FIGC had looked into “suspicious” texts sent by Calaio to Spezia pair Filippo De Col and Claudio Terzi ahead of the Serie B clash between the two sides on the final day of last season.

The 36-year-old striker, who used to play for the Aquilotti, was accused of “trying to get less competition commitment from the players of Spezia”.

Parma ran out 2-0 victors to secure a third successive promotion, becoming the first Italian team to achieve the feat. But Calaio’s actions have proved costly, with the former Italy youth international handed a two-year ban while his club were docked points.

A statement from the FIGC read: “The National Federal Tribunal [TFN], presided by Mario Antonio Scino, has given Parma a penalty of -5 points for the upcoming season in Serie A 2018/19 and a two-year ban – on top of €20,000 – to the footballer Emanuele Calaio, regarding him being sued by the Federal prosecution for the suspicious text he sent before Spezia v Parma.

“Therefore – as for the TFN’s issue – given the principles communicated earlier, this Tribunal believe proven that Calaio, by sending those texts to his former team-mate De Col, tried to fix the game as per article 7.1, deeming irrelevant that he could have spoken only about his own safety.

“Unfortunately, even if you invite rivals to avoid tackles for your own safety, this can mean an attempt to alter the game.”