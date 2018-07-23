De Laurentiis: Darmian an option

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed the club’s interest in bringing Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian back to Italy.

The Italy international has failed to establish himself at Old Trafford since his arrival from Torino in 2015, and managed just 11 starts in all competitions last term.

Darmian’s agent revealed this week that talks with Juventus are progressing, after the 28-year-old recently expressed a desire to play regular first-team football.

His chances would appear to be even slimmer next season following the addition of Diogo Dalot to Jose Mourinho’s squad last month, but the Milan youth product has another suitor in the Azzurri, who are also monitoring PSV defender Santiago Arias.

“There are five or six names on the list,” De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss when asked about their transfer targets.

“We are monitoring Arias like Darmian, who can play on both flanks. Everybody would like to sign Darmian because of his versatility.”