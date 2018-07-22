De Laurentiis: Sarri wanted to raid Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has criticised new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri for attempting to “dismantle” his former team.

Sarri was relieved of his duties at Stadio San Paolo in May for failing to commit his future to the Serie A club, with Carlo Ancelotti swiftly replacing him at the helm.

The Naples native has already returned to his hometown to sign Jorginho, who looked destined to join Manchester City after they agreed on a fee with the Azzurri.

However, De Laurentiis claims Sarri tried to lure others from Ancelotti’s squad to Stamford Bridge since succeeding Antonio Conte last week.

“I didn’t like him saying that we both made mistakes, as I don’t think I made any,” the 69-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

“He had a contract, so I could’ve said something because he was behaving unacceptably, going against players he didn’t think were very good.

“I was not wrong to not challenge him, even if it would’ve been the most obvious thing [to do].

“These players gave him a lot. He massacred them in his famous training sessions, but they always reacted well.

“After that, he wanted to take my whole team to England and dismantle it. I had to lay down the law to Marina [Granovskaia, director at Chelsea].

“He wanted Jorginho and I gave him away after talking with Ancelotti, who told me he was expecting a lot from [Amadou] Diawara and that he wants to play [Marek] Hamsik deeper.”