Neymar backs Ronaldo to lift Italian football

New Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo has the talent to change the Serie A for the better, according to Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Ronaldo brought an end to his sensational spell at Real Madrid this month as he completed his move to Juventus, for a reported 100 million euro transfer fee.

The Portugal captain spent nine seasons with Los Merengues and scored a staggering 40-plus goals every campaign to help them claim 15 major trophies, and Neymar believes Ronaldo can lift Italian football through inspiring performances at the Bianconeri.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure for Juventus will change Italian football,” Neymar told the press. “It will once again be the Italian football that I saw as a child.

“Cristiano is a great player, is a football legend, a genius, so we have to respect him. I’m happy for his decision, I think it was a difficult decision for him, and I wish him luck, but not against PSG.”