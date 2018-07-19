Dzeko: Roma to build on last season’s success

AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko is looking forward to the new season and is hoping to help the Serie A outfit excel domestically and in Europe.

CLICK HERE for the latest Serie A news

The Giallorossi enjoyed an impressive 2017/18 campaign both in Italy and in the UEFA Champions League. They finished third in the Serie A, behind Juventus and Napoli while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals for the first time.

Dzeko is reluctant to set up specific targets for the new season, but is determined to do his best for the club as they aim to build on last season’s achievements.

Dzeko told the official AS Roma radio station: “What goals do we expect to achieve this season? In Rome, we always think too much about things and I do not want to do that.

“We bought important players, but the market is not finished so we can see and there are three great competitions, many players, a coach who transmits the right mentality, the one we need here, and hopefully in the league, we will do well from the beginning and win many games.

“This is the most important thing. I feel very good here, even my wife and my children are doing well. We have had an incredible season in the Champions League and we hope to do better this year.”