Mourinho: Ronaldo will boost the Serie A

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes the Serie A will experience a major boost on all fronts due to Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus.

The Bianconeri shelled out a reported 100 million euros to Real Madrid to bring Ronaldo to Turin, and the Portuguese was unveiled by the Italian champions on Monday.

Mourinho has congratulated Juventus on the move and emphasised the magnitude of the transfer, especially for the Serie A itself, which should enjoy increased viewership with Ronaldo on display.

“Now we see three-dimensional football. Everyone will look to Italy for Cristiano, to Spain for [Lionel] Messi and England for the Premier League,” Mourinho told Tele Radio Stereo.

“At this time, Serie A has become the most important championship in the world. Everything can change in football, the prospects of teams like Inter, Milan and Roma now change, and now Juve is much stronger with Cristiano.

“They are more motivated by the signing, they are contributing to the quality, attention and excitement of Serie A. I congratulate Juventus. It is a blow with effects at all levels, including marketing, advertising and merchandising.”