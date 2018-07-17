Perisic: Inter need quality to compete

Ivan Perisic is confident Inter Milan will continue to reinforce their squad to boost their chances of challenging for honours in the new season.

Perisic played a key role for Inter as they secured a return to the UEFA Champions League after a seven-year absence.

The Nerazzurri have been busy in the off-season thus far, announcing seven new signings which included Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan de Vrij.

Perisic had an outstanding campaign with Croatia at the 2018 World Cup and scored in the final as they lost 4-2 to France on Sunday.

“Now I’ll go on holiday and then my season will start. I hope to do good things, the 29-year-old winger told reporters.

“I’m a World Cup runner-up, but in order to win things, we need a lot of players. We need the team to pull together and we need more this season because we’re playing in the Champions League.

“I send my best wishes to all the lads who have already started working.”