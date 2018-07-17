‘Proud’ Ronaldo unveiled in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by Juventus on Monday evening after passing a medical earlier in the day and said he was proud to have been purchased by the Italian giants and proud to be apart of such a prestigious club.

Ronaldo’s signature cost Juventus €105 million, the most the Bianconeri have ever spent on a player.

Ronaldo found the back of the net a club record 450 times in 438 matches for Real Madrid and if his words at his welcome party in Turin are anything to by, he is far from done breaking records.

“The nine years at Real Madrid were wonderful, but it’s a brand new step in my life, so I thank all the supporters with my heart,” Ronaldo said at a press conference.

“But I have to focus on this next step. I’m looking forward to playing. I’m very motivated, concentrated and focused on that.

“I’m going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I’m going to work hard in training. I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone. After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I’d like to mark the history of Juventus.

“I’m here because it’s a brand new challenge for my career.

“It’s a big club and usually players of my age go to Qatar or to China, with all due respect, so coming to such an important and outstanding club at this point in my career makes me very happy. That’s why I’m very grateful to Juventus for this opportunity.

“[Juventus] have won domestic cups and Serie A titles, and they were in the final of the Champions League, so I am so proud to be here, I am so proud that they were interested in me.

“I hope I can give the best response on the field during matches, that’s what I can do. I hope I can take them to an even higher level.”

Juventus are Italy’s most successful club, having won Serie A 34 times – including the last seven in a row – and the Coppa Italia on 13 occasions.

However, they have not won the Champions League since 1996, losing on their past five appearances in the final.

Ronaldo also said he hopes to be the “lucky star” as the Italian side attempt to win the Champions League – a trophy he has lifted five times in his career.