De Rossi: Juventus two to three steps ahead

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi says Juventus have taken a giant step towards maintaining their dominance in Serie A after signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Rossi feels the champions of Italy have also shown intentions of challenging for the UEFA Champions League title having come close in recent years.

However, the 34-year-old midfielder said the arrival of Ronaldo does not guarantee success by itself and that Juve will still have to dig deep to challenge for domestic and European honours.

The Portuguese superstar joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid this month and has enjoyed a hugely successful career having won five Champions League trophies.

“It’s a benefit for Italy, but above all for Juve who have signed him,” De Rossi told Roma TV. “They will start [the season] 2-3 steps ahead.

“Winning seven Scudetti means you’re doing things well. It means you’ve cracked the league. Buying one of the top two players in the world means aiming even higher, but he’ll have to adapt and the team will have to adapt to him.

“Not everything is written, even if they’re a team who already had the advantage of being better than everyone else. Now with him, the objective is the Champions League, but it’s not written that they’ll win in Europe, just as it isn’t that they’ll win another league.”