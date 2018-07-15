Ronaldo was offered to Napoli

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis says Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to the Serie A club ahead of his switch to rivals Juventus.

The 33-year-old Portuguese star joined the Italian Champions in a staggering 112million Euro deal from La Liga giants Real Madrid, to end a nine-year stay at the Bernabeu.

It had been suggested that Ronaldo was eager to make a move to Napoli, however, the heavy financial burden of such a deal on the club proved to be decisive in his switch to Juve.

The risk of bankrupting Napoli was a real possibility said De Laurentiis, with the responsibility now falling on Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Speaking to La Repubblica, the Napoli chief revealed: “Ronaldo was also offered to Napoli.

“[Jorge] Mendes, his agent, called me. We formulated our offer and would have paid Ronaldo with the percentage of the income guaranteed by his arrival.

“[But] the €350million that Juventus invested [including wages] is beyond our reach. We would have risked pushing the club towards bankruptcy.”

Ronaldo joins recent signings Joao Cancelo Mattia Perin and Emre Can at the club.