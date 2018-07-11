Del Piero hails Ronaldo signing

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has hailed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo who joined the Old Lady of Turin in a big money move from Real Madrid.

Del Piero believes Ronaldo’s hunger and ambition will help Juventus dream bigger ahead of the new season.

The Bianconeri legend feels the arrival of the Portuguese superstar will not only make Juventus a force to be reckoned with in Europe, but will also raise the level of competition in Italy.

Ronaldo joins Juventus after helping Madrid win three Champions League titles in a row and has also enjoyed a lot of individual success in the Spanish capital.

Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia: “It’s great for Juve, great for Italian football, truly huge and will be wonderful for the whole city and Italian football to enjoy all he can still do.

“I think it’ll raise the competition level in Italy, raise the desire to beat this Juve side that has won seven titles in a row and today people are talking about Juventus, Turin and Italy all over the world in the way they haven’t for many years.

“He is a player who can score from any angle and has great technique, but on top of any economic aspects, I think he brings this incredible desire to win. The hunger he has, the way he wants to be the best, is what drags him forward almost as much as his undoubtable quality.

“Juve are a club accustomed to focusing on the details, determination and the next success rather than the one they’ve just had. They always aimed higher and wanted to raise the bar, so he will fit in perfectly.”