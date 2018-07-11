Serie A |

Reaction as Ronaldo joins Juve

The worst-kept secret in football was finally confirmed on Tuesday as Juventus announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €100m.

The Portuguese star leaves Spain after nine trophy-packed years that saw him score 451 goals in 438 games and win the Champions League four times.

“The time has come to open a new stage in my life, that’s why I asked the club to accept transferring me,” the 33-year old said in a statement.

Reaction in Turin was predictably positive with fans already lining up to buy Ronaldo shirts, while the club’s share price has also rocketed since rumours of the deal were first announced.

The deal has also seen a spike in social media activity.

Old team-mates wished him well.

While his new team-mates welcomed him.

