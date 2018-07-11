Reaction as Ronaldo joins Juve

The worst-kept secret in football was finally confirmed on Tuesday as Juventus announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €100m.

The Portuguese star leaves Spain after nine trophy-packed years that saw him score 451 goals in 438 games and win the Champions League four times.

“The time has come to open a new stage in my life, that’s why I asked the club to accept transferring me,” the 33-year old said in a statement.

Reaction in Turin was predictably positive with fans already lining up to buy Ronaldo shirts, while the club’s share price has also rocketed since rumours of the deal were first announced.

The deal has also seen a spike in social media activity.

Juventus fans with the jersey of Cristiano Ronaldo today in Turin. pic.twitter.com/0Bdp9IlBMb — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) July 10, 2018

🇮🇹 🇪🇸 📰 | Front pages of Corsport, Tuttosport, MARCA and AS, all headline Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. "The signing of the century."#CR7juve pic.twitter.com/4j2CZQuoiv — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) July 10, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo x Real Madrid: 🕰 9 years

⚪ 438 games

⚽ 451 goals

⚽ All-time top scorer

🏆 4x Champions League

🏆 2x La Liga

🏆 2x Copa del Rey

🏆 2x Supercopa

🏆 2x UEFA Super Cup

🏆 3x Club World Cup

🏆 3x Golden Boot

🏆 3x UEFA POTY

🏆 2x FIFA TheBest

🏆 4x Ballon d'Or pic.twitter.com/VUd7sxSvco — Cristiano Ronaldo ▫️▪️ (@CRonaldoNews) July 10, 2018

Old team-mates wished him well.

Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years! A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend. @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1C5x2ARSBT — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 10, 2018

Carvajal: “It's been an honor to play by your side, you left as a legend. I wish you the best @Cristiano” pic.twitter.com/sgToBzMd5Q — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 10, 2018

While his new team-mates welcomed him.

Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano 🏴🏳 We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! 💪🏽 #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) July 10, 2018