Inter confirm Lautaro Martinez signing

Inter Milan continued their signing spree ahead of the new season on Wednesday when they announced the arrival of Argentinean forward Lautaro Martinez.

Inter beat competition from a number of clubs in Europe to secure the signature of the highly rated young forward.

He joins from Racing Club in Argentina’s Primera Division on a five-year contract.

The 20-year old scored 13 goals in 21 appearances for Racing in the previous season and also made his international debut for Argentina in the 6-1 loss to Spain in March.

A statement on Inter’s official website said: “Lautaro Martinez is officially an Inter player. The Argentine forward has signed a contract with the club that runs until 30 June 2023.”

“After being monitored by various European clubs in the past months, El Toro is now ready for a new adventure with Inter. Welcome to the Nerazzurri Lautaro!”

Luciano Spalletti’s side on Monday also announced the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan De Vrij, who became the club’s fifth and sixth signings respectively.