Inter confirm Nagatomo departure

Inter Milan has confirmed the club have reached an agreement with Galatasaray over the sale of Japanese international Yuto Nagatomo.

Nagatomo joins Galatasaray on a permanent deal after a loan spell at the Turkish club in the second round of the 2017/18 season.

The defender, who is part of the Japan squad that will face Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia, has been on the books of the Serie A giants since 2011.

The 31-year old made 213 appearances at Inter and also managed to win the Coppa Italia in his first year with the Nerazzurri.

He had in recent years struggled for game time at Inter and was in January allowed to join Galatasaray on a loan spell.

The club said on its official website: “After eight seasons, 213 appearances and 13 goals with the Nerazzurri colours, the Japanese defender is preparing for a new adventure in Turkey.

“Everyone at the club thanks him for the years spent together and we sincerely wish him the best of luck in his future professional challenges.

“Arigato Yuto!”