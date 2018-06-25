Spalletti: Nainggolan will be Inter’s ‘turbine’

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has expressed his delight with the imminent signing of combative midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Serie A rivals AS Roma.

The 30-year-old is expected to complete his 24million euro switch this week, in a deal that sees Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo go in the opposite direction.

Spalletti, who coached Nainggolan at Roma between January 2016 and May 2017, is thrilled to reunite with the Belgian and is looking forward to adding him to his midfield engine room.

“He is the turbine we were missing from our engine,” Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

“The fact that as soon as he was on the market, he chose to come to Inter is an important sign for us.

“He can do well. He has the character to go against any opponent. He is a ninja. He fights with everyone on any field.”