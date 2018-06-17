De Laurentiis gives updates on Napoli transfers

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says the club are close to signing Fabian Ruiz and Stefan Lainer from Real Betis and RB Salzburg respectively.

Ruiz has been identified as a long-term replacement for Manchester City-bound Jorginho, with De Laurentiis confirming talks with Premier League champions are at an advanced stage.

He also stated there is a possibility that Marek Hamsik could leave and the Azzurri will need to make new signings to fill the void left by their star players.

The Naples outfit are also in a hunt for a new goalkeeper as they have lost the services of Pepe Reina, who has joined Milan on a free transfer.

De Laurentiis told Corriere dello Sport: “We are just waiting for Fabian Ruiz to give the all-clear, which could be at any moment. I won’t deny we met Lainer the other day in Milan and are in the middle of a good chat.

“I speak to Carlo Ancelotti every day and he never made demands. He is sure of himself and only when needed will show he can raise an iron fist too. He is a leader.

“We need to sign two goalkeepers, a full-back who knows how to defend, and if Jorginho and Marek Hamsik leave, then two midfielders too.

“Hamsik had dinner at my house with his agent and they told me I would be contacted by a Chinese club. So far, nobody has called me.

“I have to take precautions, which are indispensable for a club, and find suitable replacements. In any case, Hamsik put himself in this situation, I certainly didn’t push him.”

De Laurentiis said he recently spoke to City and is confident they will reach an agreement soon.

He added: “I spoke to Manchester City directors again on Thursday about Jorginho, but now (director of sport Cristiano) Giuntoli is holding the talks.

“We have to reach an agreement; I gave my indications and took a step towards the English club. In these situations, if one takes a step forward, the other ought to as well. I will say there is a more than concrete possibility we’ll soon reach an agreement.”