Allegri: I turned down Real Madrid job

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he was approached by Real Madrid, before the La Liga giants appointed Julen Lopetegui as manager.

Allegri was one of the names linked with the Real vacancy after Zinedine Zidane announced last month that he was stepping down at the Bernabeu following three successive Champions League titles.

The Juventus boss has confirmed that he did hold discussions with Real president Florentino Perez, but he decided to continue remain in Italy, where he has won four back-to-back Serie A titles.

Don’t worry, you aren’t the only one scratching your head after Spain fired their manager🤯 Former @FCBarcelona star Xavi is also confused🤷‍♂️ #WorldCup https://t.co/z7HnTwQw3W — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 14, 2018

Real subsequently announced that Lopetegui will take charge this season, which led the Spanish football association to dismiss him from the national team job.

“I said ‘no’ to Real Madrid. I did it on the phone to Florentino Perez because I had given my word to [Juventus] president (Andrea) Agnelli,” said Allegri.

“I thanked Florentino for the offer, but said I couldn’t accept it out of the respect I owed to Juventus.”