Zanetti: Icardi is a crucial part of Inter

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti insists in-demand striker Mauro Icardi is happy at the Serie A club despite ongoing reports of his potential exit.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to league rivals Juventus. The Old Lady have won seven consecutive Serie A titles and are looking to make a push for the UEFA Champions League again next season.

Icardi has caught their eye with his impressive goalscoring form for the Nerazzurri. The former Sampdoria star has amassed 107 goals and 23 assists in only 182 appearances for Inter across all competitions since joining the club in 2013.

However, Zanetti is optimistic that the club captain will continue his career at Inter, where his current contract still has three years left to run.

“Icardi is very important for us. He is our captain,” he told Italia 1.

“We have always said we want him to stay. There are no problems and he is happy to be in Milan.”