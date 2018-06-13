Marotta: We are optimistic on Can

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta reckons the Serie A champions are close to finalizing a deal to bring Emre Can to their club.

Can is a long time target for Juventus and Marotta is confident the two parties will reach an agreement soon having confirmed that they have already started negotiations with his representatives.

The midfielder will be out of contract at Liverpool by the end of June and is expected to join the Serie A champions on a free transfer.

Juventus have already signed goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa and are expected to make few more big signings before the new season starts.

The club also recently announced that they have signed Douglas Costa on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich, having joined the club last season on a loan deal.

Marotta told reporters in Milan: “We’re optimistic on Emre Can.

“We can say that the contact with his representatives has started and are going well. We hope we can reach a conclusion in 10 days.”