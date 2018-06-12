Kluivert arrives at Roma for medical

Justin Kluivert is close to completing a move to Roma after jetting into Italy to undergo a medical with the Serie A club.

The talented 19-year-old Ajax winger, who was a transfer target for Manchester United, initially looked ready to sign a new deal with the Eredivisie side after scoring 11 goals last season.

He was advised by father Patrick to remain in the Netherlands for one more season.

But after feeling betrayed by the club, who have since denied they were looking to sell him to Tottenham Hotspur behind his back, the one-capped Dutch international has decided to move on.

Kluivert landed in Rome on Monday evening and is expected to seal a 15.8m pound deal.

Speaking recently about leaving, the young attacker said: “I’m not renewing my contract at Ajax. Too much has happened. The decreasing morale, lack of confidence, trying to sell me to Tottenham without me knowing.

“I heard about that at the last minute. That says nothing about Ajax, but about the people in the club. They do what they want. I get that feeling again: they do what they want.

“My plan was to stay, but a lot has happened lately. The fans think that it’s only about money, while everyone knows I had it good. I was not waiting for money at all. Football is important. I want to develop myself.”

Ajax responded though by explaining to Volksrant: “In the conversations with Spurs about [Davinson] Sanchez there was a lateral discussion about Justin.

“Spurs’ proposal was that he would then play in Amsterdam for another two years and that he would then go to Spurs.

“We did not go further on that, because we wanted to renew the contract with Justin. Just like we want to.”

Kluivert made his Ajax debut in January 2017, having come through the academy. He has represented his country at all age groups, making his senior debut in a 3-0 win over Portugal in March 2018.