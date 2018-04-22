Benevento boss hails historic Milan triumph

Benevento coach Roberto De Zerbi was left full of pride by his side’s heroic 1-0 win over Milan at San Siro, which has delayed the confirmation of their relegation.

Pietro Iemmello netted a 29th minute winner to put bottom-of-the-log Benevento on 17 points — 12 less than 17th-placed SPAL with four games left in their season.

“Winning at San Siro might not help us climb the table, but it will remain in my history and the history of Benevento,” De Zerbi told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a wonderful evening, for all we suffered through this season, and I’ll never forget it. There are so many reasons why we failed to pick up points earlier, from banal errors to the fact we brought in so many important players in January.”

De Zerbi also paid tribute to his club’s president, Oreste Vigorito, describing him as “the kind of person you so rarely find in football”.

He claimed not to have discussed his future with Vigorito, but wishes his past had led him to the club sooner.

“I will always regret not being able to work with this team from the start of the season,” he said.