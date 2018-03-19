Milan open to new Gattuso contract

AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone has revealed that the club is willing to open contract negotiations with manager Gennaro Gattuso.

The Rossoneri have won 14 and lost only five of their 23 games across all competitions, since Gattuso was appointed as Milan boss on November 27 last year.

A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan) on Mar 19, 2018 at 12:19am PDT

Fassone has been impressed by Gattuso’s ability to lift the Serie A side and appears happy to give the former midfield general a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next year.

Fassone told Milan TV: “We are very pleased with his work. (Director of sport Massimiliano]) Mirabelli was so convinced about him that I could not refuse to support him.

“Now he has gone beyond expectations and we’ll surely find the right time to speak about his contract.

“I was expecting Rino to be like this, but I am impressed with his ability to manage the games. Important achievements await him as a coach.”