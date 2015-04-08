Moratti rules out Inter swoop

Moratti, 69, sold a majority shareholding in October 2013 to Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir.

Reports in Wednesday’s Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper claimed Moratti, who kept a 30 per cent stake in Inter, has been considering whether to exercise a buy-back clause this summer that was written in the original deal.

However, Moratti, who owned Inter for 18 years prior to selling the club, said: “There is no possibility that I can buy back Inter.”

Speaking to Italian sports programme Premium Sport, he added: “There is no truth to it. I support Erick Thohir and I hope he will do well.

“There are the bases to do well because he is making a lot of sacrifices.”

Inter have had a disappointing season and stand 10th in Serie A with nine wins from their 29 games.

Coached by Roberto Mancini, they are in danger of missing out on European football for next season.

They are nine points adrift of sixth-placed Napoli with nine league games remaining.

Inter will be looking to halt a seven-match winless run in all competitions when they play away to Hellas Verona on Saturday.