Higuain nets as Juventus cruise past Chievo

Juventus claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Chievo in their Serie A clash played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Perparim Hetemaj opened the scoring when he turned the ball into his own net on 17 minutes.

Gonzalo Higuain then added a second on 58 minutes before Paulo Dybala netted with 83 minutes on the clock.

Mario Mandzukic fired an early half-volley over the Chievo goal before Hetemaj headed a Miralem Pjanic free-kick past Stefano Sorrentino.

Manuel Pucciarelli pulled his chance off target before Sorrentino denied Stephan Lichtsteiner, whose cross-cum-shot was heading in.

Ivan Radovanovic forced a good stop from Wojciech Szczesny before Pjanic saw his long-range effort held.

3:0 against Chievo. My first match as Juventus Captain went really well! What an honour!! ?#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/mTiT3P7yR5 — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) September 9, 2017

But Higuain made no mistake as he buried a Pjanic knockdown before Dybala drove his shot just wide.

But the substitute was on target with the game winding down, with a neat finish into the bottom-right corner of the net, with Sorrentino beaten.