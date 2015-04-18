Players fired up for Milan derby

Both sides have faint hopes of qualifying for the Europa League next season and beating their biggest rivals is always cause for celebration.

“The derby is definitely not like it was a few years ago but motivation won’t be lacking,” said AC Milan defender Ignazio Abate to Sky Italia.

“We want to give some joy to our club and to our fans.

“Inter are a good side with great players. They have great forwards like (Mauro) Icardi and (Rodrigo) Palacio and we will have to be on guard.”

Milan are ninth in the standings, one place and one point clear of Inter and seven points adrift of the Europa League qualifying places.

The Rossoneri have collected just two wins in their last six games and have failed to keep a clean sheet since February 28.

Injuries have hampered Milan this season and Filippo Inzaghi’s side will be without five players on Sunday, including captain Riccardo Montolivo.

Inter, the hosts in this encounter, go into the contest on the back of a 3-0 triumph at Hellas Verona.

The victory, Inter’s first in Serie A since February 25, ended a seven-match winless run in all competitions.

Moreover, the Nerazzurri kept a clean sheet for the first time since February 8 and scored more than one goal, something they had failed to do in their previous three games.

Roberto Mancini’s men will be hoping to be just as good against Milan.

“We need to play with intelligence and be aggressive,” Inter midfielder Gary Medel said. “Just like us, Milan are having an inconsistent season but they are a strong team.

“We respect but we don’t fear anyone. Three points on Sunday would be a good present for our fans.”

Inter held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Icardi, who is Inter’s top scorer with 16 goals, will lead his team’s attack alongside Palacio.

Inter will be without midfield pair Freddy Guarin and Marcelo Brozovic, both suspended.