Berlusconi to sell Milan shares

Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest and Taechaubol have eight weeks of exclusive negotiations to finalise the accord which aims to relaunch the Milan brand especially in Asia and boost its revenues.

Bee, executive director of private equity group Thai Prime, flew to Milan early last month to discuss a deal with the Italian media tycoon.

A source close to the matter said earlier on Friday Bee had returned to Italy and had met with Berlusconi.

The seven-time European champions, has been a central part of Berlusconi’s media and political empire for three decades but they have lost some of their lustre in recent years.

Milan endured a difficult campaign last season and could only finish 10th, a result that led to the dismissal of coach Filippo Inzaghi after 12 months in charge.