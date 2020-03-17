Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals, Lazio’s unbeaten run – the best stats from Serie A’s biggest clubs this season

With Serie A on hold until at least April 3, we looked back over the season so far to identify the best stats from those at the top end.

Serie A is on hiatus until at least April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and authorities expect the suspension to continue long after the initially scheduled resumption date.

Only China – where the virus was discovered – has been hit harder by COVID-19 than Italy, where, as of Monday, there have been 24,747 confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Prior to the disruption, free-scoring Atalanta and title-chasing Lazio had been the stories of the season, with Simone Inzaghi’s men pushing defending champions Juventus hard for the Scudetto.

Inter showed signs they were heading back towards their former heights before losing ground in the title race, though the same cannot be said for Milan, who sit seventh.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at the most interesting facts relating to Serie A’s top four and the Rossoneri.

We’ll hug each other again. Everything is gonna be allright. pic.twitter.com/BShGDX1qjj — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) March 14, 2020

JUVENTUS

– Juve have been trailing for 133 minutes in 2019-20, less time than any other team in Serie A this season.

– At home, Juve are unbeaten in their previous 34 league games (W29, D5), more than double the next best streak (Lazio’s 15).

– This term, Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the record of 11 consecutive goalscoring appearances in a single Serie A season. He has also already levelled his haul of goals from 2018-19 despite making nine fewer appearances, averaging 0.95 goals per game compared to 0.68 last season.

– Among the players who made their debut in the three-points era, Ronaldo was the fastest to reach 42 goals (52 appearances) – before him the record was 58 games played (Vincenzo Montella, Andriy Shevchenko and Brazil great Ronaldo).

.@2DaniLuiz puts this importance in Portuguese, as our “Distant but united” campaign surpasses €400,000 in donations! Donate together with Juventus https://t.co/94eZuoUWG2#LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/1A0hO4wxvj — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 16, 2020

LAZIO

– Lazio are unbeaten in their previous 21 league games (W17 D4), already an all-time Serie A record for the club. Six of the seven previous teams with streaks as long as that in a single season went on to win the Scudetto (the only exception was Roma in 2009-10).

– Lazio have scored at least two goals in 19 games in the 2019-20 Serie A season. Only Liverpool (23), Manchester City (21) and Paris Saint-Germain (21) have done so in more games across Europe’s top five leagues this term.

– Ciro Immobile has 27 goals in 26 games in 2019-20. Only Antonio Valentin Angelillo (29) in has managed more after 26 matchdays.

#ThrowbackThursday

Mettetevi comodi sul divano di casa e riviviamo insieme questa magia di @ciroimmobile! pic.twitter.com/59lRhvuJcw — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) March 12, 2020

INTER

– Antonio Conte is the first Inter coach to see his team score in each of his first 19 games in all competitions.

– Inter have won nine of their 13 Serie A away games this season (D2 L2): only in the 2006-07 campaign have the Nerazzurri won more (11).

– Romelu Lukaku is one of three players to have scored at least 17 Serie A goals in their first 25 games of a debut season with Inter, emulating Giuseppe Meazza (1929-30) and Stefano Nyers (1948-49).

| GOALS With goals away from home, @RomeluLukaku9 is the top scorer on the road in the Top 5 European leagues in 2019/20. What do you say, shall we watch them all back? https://t.co/LoyIAg538n Let us know your favourite! ____________ pic.twitter.com/t8jRyWVNQi — Inter (@Inter_en) March 12, 2020

ATALANTA

– Atalanta’s 70 goals in this Serie A campaign already represents their second-best haul in a single season (77 in 2018-19).

– No team has scored as many as 70 goals in the first 25 matches of a single Serie A season since 1959, when Fiorentina netted 79.

– Three Atalanta players are into double-figures in terms of goals in this season: Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata. Only in 1949-50 and 1951-52 have the club had as many players reach 10 goals.

MILAN

– Since Stefano Pioli joined Milan, they have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A (seven).

– Milan have increased their winning percentage since the turn of the year across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. It was 35 per cent in 2019, rising to 50 per cent in the new year – they also increased their goals per game from 0.9 to 1.7.

– Since his first spell at Milan (which began in August 2010), Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 60 goals for the Rossoneri in all competitions, more than any other player with the club in the period.