Coronavirus: Inter boss Conte makes plea amid emergency in Italy

Antonio Conte shared a message via Inter’s social media channel as Italy struggle to cope with coronavirus.

Inter head coach Antonio Conte made a plea for people to stay home and respect the rules amid the coronavirus emergency in Italy.

Outside of China, Italy has been the hardest hit by the virus – named COVID-19 – with more than 1,400 deaths from at least 21,100 cases.

The global pandemic has forced the postponement of all sport, including Serie A, until April 3 in Italy, where the country is in lockdown with all shops except food stores and pharmacies closing.

“Please stay home and respect the rules,” Conte said in a video message posted via Inter’s official channels.

“That’s the only way to confront this emergency.

“It’s difficult and tough moment but if we stick together, we’ll get through it. Don’t give up!”

Conte is in isolation, along with his Inter team, after coming into contact with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani – who contracted coronavirus.

Rugani was the first Serie A player to test positive for COVID-19, which has spread alarmingly quickly in the country, while Manolo Gabbiadini is among a number of Sampdoria players to contract the virus.