Coronavirus: Four Sampdoria players test positive, along with team doctor

After Manolo Gabbiadini’s positive test was confirmed on Thursday, four more Sampdoria players have contracted COVID-19.

Sampdoria have confirmed four first-team players, plus one of the club’s medical staff, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A club announced on Friday that Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby all have the virus, which has spread rapidly across the globe in recent weeks, as does club doctor Amedeo Baldari.

Sampdoria confirmed 24 hours earlier that forward Manolo Gabbiadini had become the second Serie A player, after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, to contract COVID-19.

Italy has been the country hit hardest – outside of China – by the pandemic, with the death toll standing at over 1,000.

Sono risultato positivo anche io al Coronavirus. Voglio ringraziare tutti quelli che mi hanno scritto, mi sono arrivati già tantissimi messaggi. Ci tengo comunque a dirvi che sto bene, quindi non preoccupatevi. Seguite tutti le norme, restate a casa e tutto si risolverà. pic.twitter.com/YIa9knMAK8 — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) March 12, 2020

The Italian government has suspended all sport until April 3 due to the outbreak and placed the country in lockdown, with all shops except food stores and pharmacies closing.

On Friday, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga followed suit, postponing all matches until the start of April, while LaLiga did so earlier in the week.