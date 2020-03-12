Coronavirus: Inter cancel all competitive activities after Juve’s Rugani contracts COVID-19

After Juventus’ Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, Inter confirmed they have suspended all competitive activities.

Inter have suspended all competitive activities after it was confirmed Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

Juve confirmed on Wednesday that Rugani had contracted for the COVID-19 virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Rugani was an unused substitute on Sunday, as Juve saw off Inter 2-0 in a top-of-the-table clash played behind closed doors.

Following Juve’s announcement over Rugani, Inter confirmed they will suspend all competitive activities until further notice.

| ANNOUNCEMENT All competitive activities suspended: the official statement https://t.co/gbtiaEbd93#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) March 11, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared the spread of the illness as a global pandemic, with people urged to self-isolate for 14 days if they have come into contract with someone suffering from the virus.

Italy has responded strongly to the outbreak, with the country placed on lockdown and the government having now suspended all domestic sport until April 3.