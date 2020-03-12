Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo misses Juventus training to remain in Madeira

Italy has been put on lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining in Madeira for now.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with Juventus on Wednesday and remains in Madeira pending developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Portugal international Ronaldo returned to his homeland earlier this week to spend time with his mother, who suffered a stroke earlier this month.

Due to travel restrictions in and out of Italy to prevent the spread of coronavirus – now categorised as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – Serie A champions Juve are unsure when their star forward will return to Turin.

A statement on the Italian club’s official website read: “Cristiano Ronaldo did not train [on Wednesday] and remains in Madeira pending developments related to the current health emergency.”

A number of Serie A clubs have suspended training this week, but Juventus’ players were again put through their paces midweek, ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 return leg against Lyon – who lead 1-0.

Gonzalo Higuain trained alone at Juventus Training Centre due to a minor injury and Rodrigo Bentancur withdrew from the session with a thigh complaint.

Maurizio Sarri’s Juve beat rivals Inter 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors match last weekend to climb back into top spot in Serie A, one point above Lazio before the suspension of football in the country.