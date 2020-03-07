Sebastian Lletget ‘wanted to walk off the pitch’ while playing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not a popular man during a “super frustrating” time at LA Galaxy, according to Sebastian Lletget.

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget claims he felt like walking off the pitch when he was a team-mate of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, adding there is “definitely a better feel around the place” since the striker’s exit.

Ibrahimovic scored 53 goals in 58 MLS appearances in two seasons in Los Angeles, winning the club’s prizes for most goals, best goal and best player in each campaign.

The veteran striker was also twice in the MLS Best XI and All-Star line-ups and was awarded newcomer of the year following his arrival after leaving Manchester United.

Now with Milan, the 38-year-old’s undoubtedly impressive goalscoring record was not enough to deliver silverware to the Galaxy, as they failed to reach the playoffs in 2018 and lost to rivals Los Angeles FC in the semi-finals last year.

Lletget certainly feels happier without Ibrahimovic in the team, insisting the former Paris Saint-Germain star made life “super frustrating”.

“There’s definitely a better feel around the place, for sure,” Lletget said on BSI: The Podcast. “As far as chemistry, that’s only going to build with time.”

32 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic tallied 32 goals+assists in his first year in #MLS, tied for the sixth most any player has ever had in a single season. . pic.twitter.com/jeKiPUZ4Z9 — OptaJack (@OptaJack) December 17, 2018

Lletget claimed that, in the club’s dining area, “No one sits with him [Ibrahimovic], ever” and added of playing alongside him: “You couldn’t be free. It was super frustrating.

“You feel like you want to literally take your boots off and just walk off the field. It’s tough to play against him and tougher to play with him.”

In a match with LAFC last August, Ibrahimovic was seen pushing Lletget away from a defensive wall as their opponents prepared to take a late free-kick.

“That to me is complete insanity to do that to one of your team-mates — complete insanity,” said the United States international.

“It’s one of those moments I think he shows his true colours.”