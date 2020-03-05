Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after visiting ill mother

Juventus’ training group on Wednesday included Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Italy after visiting his mother in hospital.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back training with Juventus’ squad on Wednesday, a day after he had returned to Portugal to be with his mother following reports she suffered a stroke.

The Bianconeri trained in the morning having seen their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Milan in Turin – which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday – postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Among the group that took part in the session was Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who just a day earlier had returned to his homeland to visit his mother, Maria, in hospital.

Ronaldo, who Maurizio Sarri revealed would have been a doubt to face Milan, said on Twitter on Tuesday that his mother was “currently stable and recovering in hospital”.

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

Juve are due to face Bologna on Sunday but there remains uncertainty over the Italian football calendar after a scheduled Lega Serie A Emergency Assembly failed to go ahead on Wednesday.

Just nine top-flight clubs had officials in attendance, with 14 needed for it to be considered an Assembly.

Reports suggested that those who did meet decided the favoured approach is to play forthcoming fixtures behind closed doors.

A report from Italian news agency ANSA indicated the government is to impose a ban on sporting events for 30 days, although football matches may still take place without fans attending.

Following a separate meeting among officials, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told reporters the government is leaning towards “this type of measure”.