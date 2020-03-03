Rolando Maran sacked by Cagliari after 12 games without a win

Rolando Maran has been dismissed by Cagliari, having failed to oversee a Serie A win since early December.

Cagliari have sacked head coach Rolando Maran following a run of 12 games without a win in all competitions.

The Serie A side announced on Monday that the contracts of Maran, assistant coach Christian Maraner and match analyst Gianluca Maran have all been terminated.

Former Palermo, Sampdoria and Wolves boss Walter Zenga has been tipped to take charge.

Cagliari have not won a Serie A match since beating Sampdoria 2-1 at home on December 5, while they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia with a 4-1 defeat at Inter on January 14.

Despite their miserable form, they are 11th in the table, 10 points above the bottom three.