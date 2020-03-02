Serie A set for more uncertainty due to coronavirus but Juventus and Milan to go ahead

A prime ministerial decree cast more doubt over the scheduling of Serie A amid coronavirus fears.
Italian football is set for another weekend of uncertainty due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
A Prime Ministerial Decree on Sunday outlined restrictions imposed on sporting events across the country until March 8, with a knock-on effect for Serie A and the Coppa Italia.
The decree extended the ban on “sporting activities” in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, along with the provinces of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino, with Serie A announcing earlier on Sunday that an emergency assembly has been called for Wednesday to discuss the ramifications.
Juventus confirmed their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against rivals Milan will go ahead but fans from the aforementioned regions are not permitted to attend.
Allianz Stadium will be open for the #JuveMilan #CoppaItalia semi-final.
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 1, 2020
However, that decision has since been cast into doubt with the clubs seemingly not having agreed to the scheduling.
A sixth game, Sampdoria’s clash with Hellas Verona, which was due to take place on Monday was also called off, while the Coppa Italia final was moved back by a week to May 20.
The virus has reportedly infected more than 1,600 people in Italy, with 34 having died.